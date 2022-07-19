Advertisement

Judge dismisses UW Cephus reinstatement lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging the University of Wisconsin System reinstated former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus without seeking input from a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the...
Pedestrians and students walk across Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as the tree foliage begins to take on a golden hue during autumn on Nov. 3, 2016. At top, red and white banners featuring an iconic W and the phrase &amp;quot;All Ways Forward&amp;quot; adorn the exterior columns of Bascom Hall. (Photo by Jeff Miler/UW-Madison)(WSAW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the University of Wisconsin System reinstated former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus without seeking input from a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018.

A UW-Madison investigation found he likely assaulted her and the university expelled him in early 2019. A jury acquitted him of charges, however, and the school readmitted him. He rejoined the team for most of the 2019 season and the Detroit Lions ultimately selected him in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

The woman sued in September 2020, alleging that the university shut her out of the reinstatement decision in violation of federal gender equity laws.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled that the woman didn’t provide enough evidence that the laws were violated and nothing required UW officials to notify the woman of Cephus' reinstatement.

He added, though, that the decision to reinstate Cephus may have been driven by the school's desire to avoid a lawsuit or get Cephus back on the field. But "poor optics” are not actionable under federal gender equity laws, he said.

The woman's attorney, John Clune, said an appeal is likely.

The lawsuit doesn’t name Cephus, calling him Player 1, and refers to the woman as “Jane Doe.” The facts of the case are identical to those involving Cephus, however.

