Advertisement

Iowa man convicted in lottery-rigging scheme is paroled

A former lottery computer technician convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison
FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton speaks during his sentencing hearing,...
FILE - Former lottery computer programmer Eddie Tipton speaks during his sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at the Polk County Courthouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former lottery computer technician convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison.

Eddie Tipton, 59, was released from prison Friday, according to online prisoner records. Axios Des Moines first reported that Tipton had been freed from the state prison in Clarinda.

Tipton pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct in 2017 and was ordered to pay restitution of $2.2 million to Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma. He shared some of the restitution obligation with his brother in Texas, who collected some of the winnings and served a 75-day jail sentence.

Tipton worked at an Urbandale, Iowa, organization that provided random number drawing computers to several lottery states. At his sentencing hearing, Tipton told the judge he “wrote software that included code that allowed me to understand or technically predict winning numbers, and I gave those numbers to other individuals who then won the lottery and shared the winnings with me.”

It’s not clear what happened to the money Tipton and his associates won between 2005 and 2011. Out of the seven known winning tickets that netted more than $2.2 million, Eddie Tipton claimed to have ended up with only $351,000.

Tipton owes no restitution in Iowa because Iowa Lottery officials never paid him for the Hot Lotto ticket he attempted to redeem in December 2010 after suspecting misconduct.

Tipton filed a postconviction appeal later assigned by the court as a civil lawsuit claiming he was placed under duress to plead guilty. The lawsuit also claims Iowa officials had no authority to charge him for restitution in other states. Court records show the lawsuit is set for trial next month.

Tipton was initially granted parole on in January because of good behavior, but the board reversed its decision and rescinded his parole in March after he got into trouble for a physical altercation with another inmate in the prison’s gym.

Most Read

Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton
Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland
Cave Point. File.
Person hurt jumping off cliff at Cave Point
Change of plea hearing scheduled in ex-car salesman’s federal fraud case
Fire engulfs a barn in Lawrence. July 18, 2022
Crews battle Lawrence fire in muggy conditions
Fox Crossing theft suspect, July 17 2022
Fox Crossing Police searching for theft suspect

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, provided by the National Park Service shows a gray wolf...
DNR delays wolf management plan indefinitely
Gov. Evers awards more than $1.4M in grants to improve coastal communities
Spielberg among big donors to Wisconsin governor’s campaign
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings...
Bucks sign Pat Connaughton to multiyear contract extension
FILE - Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Michels speaks before an event Oct. 15,...
GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement