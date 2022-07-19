Iola man charged with chase, hitting Waupaca County squad car

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old Iola man was formally charged Tuesday with a police chase that damaged a Waupaca County squad car on Friday.

Lucas Hohn is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer, which are felonies. He’s also charged with his 2nd OWI offense, operating a motor vehicle after his license was revoked, and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, which are misdemeanors. Together, the felony charges carry more than 13 years in prison if convicted.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors say deputies responded to an underage drinking party at an abandoned house on Bestul Rd. in Scandinavia late Friday night.

According to the criminal complaint, they found 30 cars parked outside and heard glass breaking, then several people ran from the house, towards the woods or into their cars. Deputies blocked Bestul Rd., and a man fleeing in a car hit a squad car on Bestul Rd. Deputies say the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta applied the brakes and swerved but still hit the squad car hard enough to lock up a tire and disable it.

Deputies estimate the fleeing car accelerated from 70 to 101 miles per hour on Bestul Rd., sometimes entering the oncoming lane, as they gave chase. A few minutes later, the driver lost control and went off the south shoulder. The car became airborne. Deputies described seeing sparks, apparently when the car hit an electrical line or box, before the car rolled over numerous times.

The car was smoking when a deputy helped a man get out. The man insisted there was no one else in the car. He also said he wasn’t injured, but he was taken to a hospital to be checked out. At the hospital, a deputy asked if he would agree to a blood test and Hohn replied, “I have alcohol in my system, yes.”

Online court records show Hohn was convicted of his first OWI four months ago after pleading no contest, but he has multiple prior offenses for driving with his license suspended dating back to 2018.

