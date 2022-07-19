INTERVIEW: NEW Zoo director Neil Anderson leaving after 29 years

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The N.E.W. Zoo has grown dramatically during zoo director Neil Anderson’s tenure.

Anderson announced he’s leaving the zoo for the Florida climate. His last day is July 29.

He will miss the opening of the zoo’s newest addition, a canopy walk over the zoo. But he will always be a part of it; the zoo society surprised him Sunday by naming it the Neil Anderson Canopy Tour.

Action 2 News at 4:30 Chris Roth had a conversation with Anderson, who’s been an integral part of the zoo’s history.

