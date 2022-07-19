Advertisement

INTERVIEW: NEW Zoo director Neil Anderson leaving after 29 years

A conversation with Neil Anderson. The zoo has grown dramatically during his 29-year tenure.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The N.E.W. Zoo has grown dramatically during zoo director Neil Anderson’s tenure.

Anderson announced he’s leaving the zoo for the Florida climate. His last day is July 29.

He will miss the opening of the zoo’s newest addition, a canopy walk over the zoo. But he will always be a part of it; the zoo society surprised him Sunday by naming it the Neil Anderson Canopy Tour.

Action 2 News at 4:30 Chris Roth had a conversation with Anderson, who’s been an integral part of the zoo’s history.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton
Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland
Cave Point. File.
Person hurt jumping off cliff at Cave Point
Change of plea hearing scheduled in ex-car salesman’s federal fraud case
Fire engulfs a barn in Lawrence. July 18, 2022
Crews battle Lawrence fire in muggy conditions
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Milwaukee alderwoman removed, enters pleas to misconduct

Latest News

Cave Point County Park in Door County
"There have been deaths": Authorities warn about Cave Point
Waupaca County Sheriff's Office is investigating underage drinking, trespassing, and damage to...
Underage drinking party in Waupaca County under investigation
Firefighters battle a barn fire in the Town of Lawrence
Farmer says watching barn fire was devastating
Fire engulfs a barn in Lawrence. July 18, 2022
Crews battle Lawrence fire in muggy conditions
A flock of white-faced ibis
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How birds and dogs see the world