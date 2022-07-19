Advertisement

How gas prices have changed in Wisconsin in the last week

Gas prices at Kwik Trip on Shawano Ave. in Green Bay on July 15, 2022
Gas prices at Kwik Trip on Shawano Ave. in Green Bay on July 15, 2022(Mark Diring)
By Stacker
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Stacker) - The national average price for regular gasoline is $4.52 per gallon—down 15 cents in the last week, according to AAA data from Monday, July 18. This consistent decline is driven by lower global oil demand and lower crude prices. At home, people are driving less, while gasoline stocks increase.

According to the Energy Information Administration, demand for gas dropped from 9.41 million barrels per day to 8.06 million b/d last week, while gasoline stocks increased by nearly 6 million barrels week-over-week.

In pockets of the U.S., primarily in the south, gas prices have dipped below the $4 per gallon benchmark. According to a CNN analysis of OPIS data, 61% of gas stations in South Carolina and Texas are selling gas for less than $4 a gallon; in Georgia and Mississippi, more than half of all surveyed gas stations are posting similarly low prices.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin. Gas prices are as of July 18. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Tuesday, GasBuddy found stations selling gas for under $4 a gallon in Appleton, Combined Locks, Grand Chute, Green Bay, Harrison, Hortonville, Marinette, Menasha, Peshtigo and Two Rivers.

Wisconsin by the numbers

  • Gas current price: $4.27
  • Week change: -$0.18 (-4.1%)
  • Year change: +$1.25 (+41.2%)
  • Gas tax: $0.33 per gallon (15th highest among all states)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/12/22)
  • Diesel current price: $5.28
  • Week change: -$0.10 (-1.8%)
  • Year change: +$2.17 (+69.9%)
  • Historical expensive diesel price: $5.52 (6/25/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Wisconsin

#1. Pierce -St. Croix County: $4.44

#2. Milwaukee-Waukesha: $4.37

#3. Racine: $4.36#4. Sheboygan: $4.35

#5. Wausau: $4.33#6. Superior: $4.29

#7. Oshkosh: $4.21

#8. Fond du Lac: $4.20

#9. Green Bay: $4.19

#10. Kenosha County: $4.19

#11. Eau Claire: $4.12

#12. Appleton: $4.10

#13. Madison: $4.08

#14. Janesville-Beloit: $4.03

#15. La Crosse (WI only): $4.02

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.90

#2. Hawaii: $5.60

#3. Alaska: $5.35

States with the least expensive gas

#1. South Carolina: $4.02

#2. Texas: $4.03

#3. Georgia: $4.04

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

