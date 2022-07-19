HOT & HUMID AGAIN WITH A SLIGHT STORM CHANCE

Boy is it humid! Southwest winds will get stronger today and continue to pump muggy air into northeast Wisconsin. So similar to yesterday, our inland highs will be near 90 degrees, with heat index values climbing into the lower half of the 90s away from Lake Michigan. Until the heat breaks, it’s wise to stay hydrated and avoid activities that will cause overexertion.

We’re anticipating a partly sunny sky today. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today. Scattered thunderstorms will be more likely tonight as a cool front arrives. While there is a risk for some strong to severe storms, hot weather building aloft in the atmosphere may “cap” our potential for widespread thunderstorm development. We’ll continue to watch the situation closely... Our severe weather outlook is LOW, but watching for an upgrade if thunderstorms are able to overcome the heat aloft.

It won’t be quite as hot throughout the rest of the week, but temperatures will remain warmer than normal for the middle of July. The humidity really won’t break until late in the upcoming weekend. Between now and then, there will be some chances of showers and thunderstorms... That includes late Saturday, when soccer fans come to Lambeau Field to see Manchester City play Bayern Munich... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW/S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 3-6′

TODAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms. HIGH: 91, with 80s north & lakeside

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Variable clouds. Humid and breezy. LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. A chance of afternoon thundershowers. Not as hot, but still humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms late. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Chance of thundershowers. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.