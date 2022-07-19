Honoring veterans with flag poles in cemeteries

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten cemeteries in Oconto County will soon be flying an American flag.

The Veterans Cemetery Flag Project, Inc. is an ongoing effort to honor veterans in cemeteries across the state.

The process is simple and takes about 20 minutes.

A hole is dug, some concrete is poured, and in a few days after it dries, an American Flag with fly above Mt. Olive Lutheran Cemetery outside Suring.

And it’s all because of a vandalized flag pole Russell LaMarche came across in 2012 in a Juneau County cemetery.

He explained what he found to some veteran friends at a little bar down the road.

“I held it up and told them look what they did to this flag, a friend of mine who is part of this now, Butch Allman, he looked at me, said you got a big mouth Russ, do something about it,” recalls LaMarche with a chuckle.

So he did, putting out jugs around town to raise enough money to install a new flag pole.

He’s been asking for donations and placing flags ever since.

“This will be 195th pole in cemeteries in the state of Wisconsin,” says LaMarche.

Just a handful of volunteers make up the Veterans Cemetery Flag Project team.

At the Breed Union Cemetery, gratitude from those with loved ones here.

“I think it’s very awesome, you got to think they’re coming from across the state, a least three and a half hours away, that’s all volunteer, so it’s very, very honorable of them to do that,” says Dick Flynn, who has several relatives that served now buried in the cemetery.

“These little cemeteries, there’s thousands of them around and there’s no flag pole in them,” adds LaMarche.

One by one, LaMarche and his band of brothers are changing that.

“It means everything in the world to me, I’m a Vietnam vet myself and I don’t like the way I was treated when I came home and I don’t like the way a lot of guys that are buried were treated, I figure this is a way to say thanks fellas,” says LaMarche.

The cost to install a flag pole and flag is $500, all paid with donations.

If you would like to contribute to the Veterans Cemetery Flag Project, Inc. checks can be made payable and mailed to:

Veterans Cemetery Flag Project, Inc.

3053 11th Ave,

Grand Marsh, WI 53936

