Advertisement

Honoring veterans with flag poles in cemeteries

Volunteers with Veterans Cemetery Flag Project, Inc. prepare to install a flag at a cemetery in...
Volunteers with Veterans Cemetery Flag Project, Inc. prepare to install a flag at a cemetery in Breed, Wisconsin.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURING, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten cemeteries in Oconto County will soon be flying an American flag.

The Veterans Cemetery Flag Project, Inc. is an ongoing effort to honor veterans in cemeteries across the state.

The process is simple and takes about 20 minutes.

A hole is dug, some concrete is poured, and in a few days after it dries, an American Flag with fly above Mt. Olive Lutheran Cemetery outside Suring.

And it’s all because of a vandalized flag pole Russell LaMarche came across in 2012 in a Juneau County cemetery.

He explained what he found to some veteran friends at a little bar down the road.

“I held it up and told them look what they did to this flag, a friend of mine who is part of this now, Butch Allman, he looked at me, said you got a big mouth Russ, do something about it,” recalls LaMarche with a chuckle.

So he did, putting out jugs around town to raise enough money to install a new flag pole.

He’s been asking for donations and placing flags ever since.

“This will be 195th pole in cemeteries in the state of Wisconsin,” says LaMarche.

Just a handful of volunteers make up the Veterans Cemetery Flag Project team.

At the Breed Union Cemetery, gratitude from those with loved ones here.

“I think it’s very awesome, you got to think they’re coming from across the state, a least three and a half hours away, that’s all volunteer, so it’s very, very honorable of them to do that,” says Dick Flynn, who has several relatives that served now buried in the cemetery.

“These little cemeteries, there’s thousands of them around and there’s no flag pole in them,” adds LaMarche.

One by one, LaMarche and his band of brothers are changing that.

“It means everything in the world to me, I’m a Vietnam vet myself and I don’t like the way I was treated when I came home and I don’t like the way a lot of guys that are buried were treated, I figure this is a way to say thanks fellas,” says LaMarche.

The cost to install a flag pole and flag is $500, all paid with donations.

If you would like to contribute to the Veterans Cemetery Flag Project, Inc. checks can be made payable and mailed to:

Veterans Cemetery Flag Project, Inc.

3053 11th Ave,

Grand Marsh, WI 53936

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton
Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland
Cave Point. File.
Person hurt jumping off cliff at Cave Point
Change of plea hearing scheduled in ex-car salesman’s federal fraud case
Fire engulfs a barn in Lawrence. July 18, 2022
Crews battle Lawrence fire in muggy conditions
Fox Crossing theft suspect, July 17 2022
Fox Crossing Police searching for theft suspect

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, filmmaker Steven Spielberg poses at the...
Spielberg among big donors to Wisconsin governor’s campaign
Waupaca County Sheriff's Office uniform
Iola man charged with chase, hitting Waupaca County squad car
Wisconsin committee looks at the impact of February's wolf hunt
DNR: No release date for new wolf management plan
Eddie Tipton.
Iowa man convicted in lottery rigging scheme released on parole