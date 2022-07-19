Fond du Lac man convicted of dealing meth is re-sentenced

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man sentenced to 25 years in custody a year ago was re-sentenced Monday to 15 years. Adrian Irby will serve a minimum 8 years in prison instead of a minimum of 14 years, with 7 years under extended supervision.

Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney says the court relied on a sentencing enhancer for Irby in 2021 which was not applicable.

Irby was arrested in February, 2020. Fond du Lac police and the Lake Winnebago MEG unit, who previously bought meth from Irby, learned he was driving a large amount of meth from Mississippi and arrested him when he drove back to Fond du Lac. Police believed it was the largest amount of meth ever seized in the city, but three-and-a-half pounds tested by the Wisconsin Crime Lab did not test positive for methamphetamine. The D.A. says Irby was charged with previous meth deliveries, which totaled nearly 2 pounds.

He was convicted of manufacture or delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

