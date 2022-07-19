COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases creeping upwards, deaths slipping down

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases leveled off again, holding fairly steady near 1,600 cases per day for the last six days after weeks in the 1400s. A week ago the state was averaging 1,468 cases per day and leveled closer to 1,400 cases per day for almost three weeks before that. Cases are in a slow, upward creep.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the latest test results confirmed 1,584 new cases.

The positivity rate -- the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive -- is on a similar upward creep after holding fairly steady last month. Currently, 13.8% of tests in the last week were positive. That reached 14% over the weekend. A month ago it was just below 12%.

While other parts of the country are seeing a surge in hospitalizations, Wisconsin is in a slow creep in that metric, too. By our calculations, the state averaged over 44 admissions for COVID-19 every day over the past week; that average hit the 40s last Wednesday for the first time since March.

At last report, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHS) said there were 428 patients in state’s hospitals being treated for COVID-19, with 48 of them in intensive care. That includes 56 patients in Northeast health care region hospitals, with 5 of them in ICU, and 9 patients in Fox Valley hospitals, where none is in intensive care. We’ll get updated patient numbers later this afternoon.

Deaths are bucking the upward trend. The DHS says Wisconsin is averaging 2 deaths per day from COVID-19. Of the 2 deaths just to the DHS in the past day, the health department says one died within the last month; the other is not counted in the state’s average. The mortality rate from the disease slipped to 0.85% of all cases since the pandemic reached Wisconsin, continuing a downward trend. It was 0.87% a month ago and 0.89% of all cases two months ago.

Tuesday was the first time the DHS published new vaccination numbers since last Friday. The numbers below reflect four days’ worth of changes.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 28.6% (+0.1) received vaccine/25.8% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.3% (+0.1) received vaccine/58.9% completed vaccinations/21.5% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 61.0% received vaccine/55.4% completed vaccinations/20.3% (+0.1) received booster

25 to 34: 64.8% received vaccine/60.2% completed vaccinations/26.2% (+0.1) received booster

35 to 44: 69.6% received vaccine/66.2% completed vaccinations/33.8% received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.2% completed vaccinations/38.9% (+0.1) received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% received vaccine/75.9% completed vaccinations/50.2% (+0.1) received booster

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine/82.5% (-0.1) completed vaccinations/68.4% received booster

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.1% 63.5% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.2% (+0.1) Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.1% (-0.1) 75.4% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.4% 51.0% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.7% Forest (8,960) 53.3% 50.8% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.8% 55.2% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% (-0.1) 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.2% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% 58.8% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.8% 51.6% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.6% (-0.1) 78.3% (-0.1) Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.3% 51.6% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.7% 62.1% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.6% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.9% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.8% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.6% 59.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 300,044 (63.2%) 288,682 (60.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,996 (60.4%) 318,819 (58.0%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,768,215 (64.6%) 3,584,647 (61.5%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS*

Brown – 75,515 cases (430 deaths)

Calumet – 12,269 cases (102 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,281 cases (91 deaths)

Dodge – 25,858 cases (296 deaths)

Door – 7,208 cases (62 deaths)

Florence - 856 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,797 cases (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,660 cases (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 3,033 cases (41 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,663 cases (56 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,514 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,791 cases (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,355 cases (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,775 cases (163 deaths)

Marinette - 10,314 cases (112 deaths)

Menominee – 1,990 cases (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,179 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,754 cases (98 deaths)

Outagamie – 45,734 cases (364 deaths)

Shawano – 10,501 cases (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,833 cases (275 deaths)

Waupaca – 12,153 cases (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,360 cases (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 48,059 cases (342 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

