CHANCE OF A FEW STORMS TONIGHT & WEDNESDAY

Our Tuesday afternoon is going to be a sauna! Highs will range from the mid 80s to low 90s again but dew points in the low 70s will continue to make things feel even worse. While a few passing showers or t-showers could occur today, most spots won’t get any natural relief from the heat.

There is a LOW risk for some scattered strong to severe storms tonight from about 9 PM through 1 or 2 AM as a cold front moves on through. There is a good lid on the atmosphere today so widespread activity is not currently expected; however, a small line of storms is still possible. If storms do indeed develop, gusty winds and hail would be the main severe threats. Lows later tonight should range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A little rain may be present north of Green Bay early Wednesday with a few more pop-up showers and storms elsewhere across northeast Wisconsin during the daytime heating. Highs in the low 80s are more likely but it will still be a bit on the humid side. Breezy winds from the WNW may gust up to 25 mph.

Rain chances are pretty low both Thursday and Friday... but the heat sticks around. Highs look to be in the upper 80s once again.

We think there could be some rain or storms around Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Of course, there is that big soccer match at Lambeau Field Saturday evening so we’re going to hope for the best. There is a lot of time to watch things evolve leading up to the weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW/S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 3-6′

TODAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Partly sunny. Isolated showers or t-showers possible. HIGH: 90, with 80s north & lakeside

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Variable clouds. LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. A chance of pop-up rain or thundershowers. Not as hot, but still humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. A few stray PM storms are possible. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Small chance of a storm. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Staying warm & humid. Sun & clouds with scattered rain & thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Chance of thundershowers. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 82

