Volunteers pick cherries at Door County Farm for Ukraine relief efforts

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Ukrainian fundraiser officially kicked off on Sunday in Door County, with a dozen volunteers picking more than 300 pounds of cherries to raise money for those in need.

As Action 2 News reported earlier this week, when Susan Barnard, the owner of Barnard Farms in Sturgeon Bay, struggled to find employees to help her get through the cherry-picking season, and with the ongoing war in Ukraine, she decided to partner with the non-profit organization Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. to organize the ‘Pick Cherries for Ukraine’ fundraiser that started Sunday and goes through Monday, July 25.

There are two ways people can help out, by volunteering to pick cherries for the orchard, with Barnard Farms donating $20 for every hour worked to Wisconsin Ukrainians.

Or you can pick cherries yourself to take a $14 bucket home, and half of every bucket will also be donated to the non-profit.

“Every dollar counts, every bucket matters, as much as we can participate, as much as we can pick and donate, that’s what we’ll do,” Susan Barnard said.

On Sunday, 12 community members helped kicked off the fundraiser, including several Board Members for Wisconsin Ukrainians, and their Secretary, Oksana Kobzar, who told us just a few days ago, that her worst nightmare had come true.

“On Thursday morning I woke up to terrible news to find out that my native city was targeted. The main center in the heart of Vinnytsia was targeted,” Kobzar explained.

Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile attack killed at least 24 people, including three children, and wounded more than 200 others in the city where Kobzar grew up in.

“It’s very hard. A lot of my friends and family were there. My mom is there, my brother and his family are there,” Kobzar said.

Kobzar says her family and friends are safe, but seeing the missile strikes destroy the place she once called home has been tough for her.

“It’s hard to see the place where you grew up, where you spent a lot of your life there. You know each brick, you know each inch of the street there,” Kobzar explained.

So far, the Wisconsin Ukrainians have raised more than $400,000 to send critical items to those suffering in Ukraine.

“We know the needs, we know what we need to buy, purchase, to send to Ukraine. Our priority now is medical supplies, so this is a great opportunity to raise money and great that we’re able to send the help,” Kobzar said.

Right now, they say the focus is on medical supplies, like medic bags and individual first aid kits (IFAK).

“I think we’ve sent over 300 individual first aid kits to date, and we’re committed to buying another 25,000. So the fundraising we do and the donations help us buy things like that,” said Jonathan Pylypiv, President of Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc.

Barnard Farms is still looking for more volunteers to sign up. Anyone interested can find the link here.

