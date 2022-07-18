Advertisement

Top Wisconsin Democrats focus on Sen. Johnson in debate

Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates debate in Milwaukee, July 17 2022
Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidates debate in Milwaukee, July 17 2022(WBAY)
By Scott Bauer
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Top Democrats running for the chance to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin largely kept their focus on the Republican opponent during the first and only televised debate.

The only female candidate faulted the men during Sunday’s debate for not doing more to advocate for abortion rights.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Johnson, who is seeking a third term, in what is expected to be one of the mostly costly and hotly contested races in the country with majority control of the Senate at play.

Polls show Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry are leading the crowded field.

