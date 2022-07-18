STORM CHANCES TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy and muggy conditions are on tap for tonight with lows ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some storms remain possible, especially NORTH of the Fox Valley near the U.P. border region. If these storms develop, they could be strong and produce gusty wind, hail, torrential rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Tuesday is shaping up to be another warm & humid day. Highs from the mid to upper 80s appear reasonable. Heat indices could climb back into the low 90s in spots with plenty of moisture in the air (dew points in the 60s to low 70s). Passing clouds with a few isolated showers may occur during the day but another batch of strong to severe storms with gusty winds and hail could occur during the evening & night along a passing cold front.

Pop-up rain and storms may develop on Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s remain on track for the middle of the week.

Warm & humid air builds back for the end of the work week and the start of the coming weekend. Highs Thursday through Saturday may climb back into the upper 80s. Storm chances are pretty low Thursday & Friday but another round could occur late Saturday into the first half of Sunday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-4′

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & muggy. Chance of storms NORTH (some may be strong). LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Breezy, warm, & humid with a mix of clouds & sun. A few passing showers. A line of gusty storms during the evening/night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of pop-up rain & storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray storm is possible. Warm & muggy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, & humid. Chance of a stray storm. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms late in the day. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Morning rain & storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. Staying warm. HIGH: 84

