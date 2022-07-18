Advertisement

STORM CHANCES TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Partly cloudy and muggy conditions are on tap for tonight with lows ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some storms remain possible, especially NORTH of the Fox Valley near the U.P. border region. If these storms develop, they could be strong and produce gusty wind, hail, torrential rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Tuesday is shaping up to be another warm & humid day. Highs from the mid to upper 80s appear reasonable. Heat indices could climb back into the low 90s in spots with plenty of moisture in the air (dew points in the 60s to low 70s). Passing clouds with a few isolated showers may occur during the day but another batch of strong to severe storms with gusty winds and hail could occur during the evening & night along a passing cold front.

Pop-up rain and storms may develop on Wednesday. Highs in the low 80s remain on track for the middle of the week.

Warm & humid air builds back for the end of the work week and the start of the coming weekend. Highs Thursday through Saturday may climb back into the upper 80s. Storm chances are pretty low Thursday & Friday but another round could occur late Saturday into the first half of Sunday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-4′

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & muggy. Chance of storms NORTH (some may be strong). LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Breezy, warm, & humid with a mix of clouds & sun. A few passing showers. A line of gusty storms during the evening/night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of pop-up rain & storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray storm is possible. Warm & muggy. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, & humid. Chance of a stray storm. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms late in the day. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Morning rain & storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower or storm. Staying warm. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton
Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland
21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Fox Crossing theft suspect, July 17 2022
Fox Crossing Police searching for theft suspect

Latest News

July 18 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot one
First Alert Weather
HOT & HUMID WITH STORMS POSSIBLE NORTH
July 18 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid
First Alert Weather
HOT & HUMID WITH STORMS POSSIBLE NORTH