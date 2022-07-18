Advertisement

Northeast Wisconsin excited for economic boost from EAA AirVenture

AirVenture wrapped up Sunday
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh is getting ready to welcome the World’s Largest Aviation Celebration.

EAA AirVenture kicks off Monday, July 25 and goes through Sunday, July 31.

AirVenture visitors will receive a warm welcome from businesses who count on the economic boost.

More than 500,000 people from around the world flock to Oshkosh for the event. International travel is revving up after years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Restaurants, hotels, gas stations and stores are seeing an uptick in customers. The buzz is expected to pick up as the weekend approaches.

EAA AirVenture visitors bring in millions of dollars to the region. An economic impact study from 2017 showed AirVenture resulted in $170 million in a five-county area.

“That’s the significance, basically equals a Packers season, so if you think a out how many dollars that is in a short amount of time, obviously we see the hotels, the restaurants, the attractions. We see everybody, the catering people, the landscapers that are going out onto the grounds, the tent people, the porta-potty people. Really there is no part of our economy that is untouched by this. says Amy Albright, Visit Oshkosh.

CLICK HERE to learn more about EAA AirVenture and tickets to the event.

