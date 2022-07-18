Man accused of threatening to shoot up community organization

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has been charged with making a threat to “shoot up” a community organization.

Gregory Archie Williams Jr, 45, is charged with a count of Terrorist Threats - Create Risk of Causing Result.

On July 14, police were called to NEWCAP in Green Bay for a call from an angry client. Williams was upset he was no longer receiving services from NEWCAP.

“The male stating he was going to go to NEWCAP and shoot up the building,” reads the complaint.

NEWCAP closed down the building and locked all the doors after the call.

Police caught up with the suspect, Gregory Williams. Williams explained he had been upset that a social worker had hung up on him before he was done talking. He denied threatening to shoot up the building.

The social worker told police that Williams threatened to shoot everyone at NEWCAP for not helping him.

A charge of Terrorist Threats - Create Risk of Causing Result is a Class I Felony. If convicted, Williams could face a maximum of three years and six months behind bars and/or a maximum fine of $10,000.

Cash bond was set at $1,000. Conditions of bond are no contact with NEWCAP and he cannot have weapons.

NEWCAP offers programs including mortgage and rental assistance.

