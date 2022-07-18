Advertisement

Man accused of threatening to shoot up community organization

Gregory A Williams
Gregory A Williams(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man has been charged with making a threat to “shoot up” a community organization.

Gregory Archie Williams Jr, 45, is charged with a count of Terrorist Threats - Create Risk of Causing Result.

On July 14, police were called to NEWCAP in Green Bay for a call from an angry client. Williams was upset he was no longer receiving services from NEWCAP.

“The male stating he was going to go to NEWCAP and shoot up the building,” reads the complaint.

NEWCAP closed down the building and locked all the doors after the call.

Police caught up with the suspect, Gregory Williams. Williams explained he had been upset that a social worker had hung up on him before he was done talking. He denied threatening to shoot up the building.

The social worker told police that Williams threatened to shoot everyone at NEWCAP for not helping him.

A charge of Terrorist Threats - Create Risk of Causing Result is a Class I Felony. If convicted, Williams could face a maximum of three years and six months behind bars and/or a maximum fine of $10,000.

Cash bond was set at $1,000. Conditions of bond are no contact with NEWCAP and he cannot have weapons.

NEWCAP offers programs including mortgage and rental assistance.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton
Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland
21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Fox Crossing theft suspect, July 17 2022
Fox Crossing Police searching for theft suspect

Latest News

AirVenture wrapped up Sunday
Northeast Wisconsin excited for economic boost from EAA AirVenture
July 18 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot one
Jonesboro firefighters responded to a gas leak Thursday afternoon on Culberhouse Street.
Gas leak contained in Kimberly
Change of plea hearing scheduled in ex-car salesman’s federal fraud case