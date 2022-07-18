INTERVIEW: Combat veteran in running for beard contest for charity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A combat veteran from Green Bay is in the running for a contest based on his beard.

Ryan Baudhuin founded the charity High Point Adventures to organize hunting trips for veterans.

Baudhuin is a finalist for Wahl’s Benevolent Beard contest to raise money for his charity.

Baudhuin credits the outdoors with saving his life.

The Grand Prize is $20,000 and a visit from Wahl’s Mobile Barbershop for a fundraising event. Barbers will give free beard trims and donate $100 per trim to the winner’s charity.

Voting ends Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.

CLICK HERE to vote for Ryan.

Ryan joined Chris Roth for Action 2 News at 4:30. Watch the video above.

