INTERVIEW: Combat veteran in running for beard contest for charity
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A combat veteran from Green Bay is in the running for a contest based on his beard.
Ryan Baudhuin founded the charity High Point Adventures to organize hunting trips for veterans.
Baudhuin is a finalist for Wahl’s Benevolent Beard contest to raise money for his charity.
Baudhuin credits the outdoors with saving his life.
The Grand Prize is $20,000 and a visit from Wahl’s Mobile Barbershop for a fundraising event. Barbers will give free beard trims and donate $100 per trim to the winner’s charity.
Voting ends Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.
CLICK HERE to vote for Ryan.
Ryan joined Chris Roth for Action 2 News at 4:30. Watch the video above.
