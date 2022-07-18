HOT & HUMID WITH STORMS POSSIBLE NORTH

We’ve already had 7 days this summer where Green Bay’s high temperature has reached the 90s... And it looks like we’ll add on to that total over the next couple days. Highs this afternoon will soar into the lower 90s, with 80s along the lakeshore. With the increasing humidity, our afternoon heat index will reach the mid 90s. Stay vigilant in the hot weather by keeping cool and staying hydrated.

Skies will be mostly sunny today. A few spotty thunderstorms are possible this afternoon across the Northwoods. While they should fizzle out towards sunset, as evening temperatures drop, a stronger batch of thunderstorms are expected to rumble through Upper Michigan overnight. These storms may clip through extreme northeast Wisconsin with downpours, high winds and hail. Right now, our risk of severe weather is LOW, but an upgrade can’t be ruled out... Keep informed!

Tuesday looks like another hot and humid day, with another chance of thunderstorms. Similar to the previous round, they’re more likely at NIGHT and especially in the NORTH. Look for a slight reduction of heat and humidity during the midweek, but temperatures will remain above normal for the middle of July. This is often the hottest stretch of weather throughout the year, and the forecast seems to bear that out.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Spotty storms NORTH this afternoon. HIGH: 92, with 80s lakeside

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Stormy NORTH (could be strong). Quite muggy. LOW: 72

TUESDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Partly cloudy. Storms again at night across the NORTH. HIGH: 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon storms. Warm, humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms late. HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Morning thundershowers. Mostly cloudy. Still humid. HIGH: 80

