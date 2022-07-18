Green Bay native Max Wagner drafted No. 42 overall by Orioles in MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES (WBAY) - Green Bay native and Preble High School graduate Max Wagner is headed to the pros.

Wagner was selected in the second round of the MLB Draft Sunday night at No. 42 overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

The 2022 ACC Player of the Year had a breakout sophomore year at Clemson. He set a school record with 27 home runs, third most in school history.

