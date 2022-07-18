Advertisement

Green Bay native Max Wagner drafted No. 42 overall by Orioles in MLB Draft

Clemson infielder Max Wagner runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina...
Clemson infielder Max Wagner runs to first during an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina at Segra Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 10-2. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WBAY) - Green Bay native and Preble High School graduate Max Wagner is headed to the pros.

Wagner was selected in the second round of the MLB Draft Sunday night at No. 42 overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

The 2022 ACC Player of the Year had a breakout sophomore year at Clemson. He set a school record with 27 home runs, third most in school history.

