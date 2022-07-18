Advertisement

GREAT VIDEO: White deer spotted near Minocqua

White deer spotted near Minocqua, July 17 2022
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WBAY) - A rare white deer made a public appearance near Minocqua Sunday.

WBAY-TV’s news director’s son captured the video above.

Protect the White Deer is a Wisconsin-based organization dedicated to keeping the animal around for years to come.

The group said John Bates, a Wisconsin Northwoods naturalist, found the chances of an albino deer being born are about one in 20,000. However, reports vary.

Importantly, not all white deer are albino.

Protect the White Deer explained the difference: true albino deer have pink noses and eyes, while deer considered Leland have brown noses and brown or blue eyes.

White and albino deer are protected across the state.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday
A passenger photo shows damage to the port side of the On the Loos paddleboat after a crash on...
PHOTOS: ‘On the Loos’ passenger shows what it was like after Fox River crash
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Automatic License Plate Reader camera
Green Bay Police test cameras recording license plates
Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton
Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland

Latest News

White deer spotted near Minocqua, July 17 2022
WATCH: White deer spotted near Minocqua
Fox Crossing theft suspect, July 17 2022
Fox Crossing Police searching for theft suspect
Door County cherries
WATCH: Volunteers pick Door County cherries to benefit Ukraine
Wisconsin democrats debate during campaigns for U.S. Senate
WATCH: U.S. Senate democratic candidates face-off in Milwaukee