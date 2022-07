KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews have responded to a “significant gas leak” in the Village of Kimberly.

The scene is located in the 400 block of E. Second Street.

Fox Valley Metro Police have asked people in the area to evacuate.

First responder crews and utilities are in the area of a significant gas leak in the 400 block of E. Second St. in the Village of Kimberly. We were asking residents in the immediate area to evacuate. As of now there is no timeframe to when the area will be returned to normal. pic.twitter.com/pgFjnqFn9z — Fox Valley Metro PD (@FoxValleyMetro) July 18, 2022

