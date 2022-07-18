Advertisement

Change of plea hearing scheduled in ex-car salesman’s federal fraud case

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for a former used car salesman charged in a federal fraud case.

John Solberg is scheduled to appear before Judge William C. Griesbach on Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

First Alert Investigates reported July 8 that the government and Solberg’s counsel had reached an agreement.

In 2019, Solberg was indicted on 14 counts of wire fraud and one count of knowingly delivering a promissory note worth $28,000 through U.S. Mail. He was arrested and charged after a multi-year investigation into his businesses Standard Pre-Owned and Backwoods Bargains in Suamico and Kaukauna. Investigators say he forged titles and sold cars but kept money instead of paying the owners of the vehicles.

The indictment says Solberg conspired to “defraud automobile sellers, automobile buyers, financial institutions, and others through the use of the United States mail, by means of interstate wire communications, and by concealing material facts from federally insured financial institutions.”

First Alert Investigates has been covering this case for years. Solberg’s arrest came nearly four years after we first reported authorities were investigating his business in Suamico. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office started their investigation in 2016. They identified hundreds of alleged victims in several states. The investigation was later handed over to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal cases are often a speedy process, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office wanted this case deemed “complex.” A motion from the federal prosecutors say they had turned over 41,300 pages of discovery to the defense at one point, and another 75,000 pages had been scanned by computer.

MORE COVERAGE: First Alert Investigation finds more legal woes for ex-car salesman charged in federal probe

