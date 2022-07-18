Advertisement

Boat tour agency trying to stay afloat amid Fox River low water levels

The owner of River Tyme Tours says the water levels are 10 inches lower than needed to boat...
The owner of River Tyme Tours says the water levels are 10 inches lower than needed to boat safely on the Fox River in De Pere.(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of River Tyme Tours and Bistro, Candice Mortara, says her business is hurting due to the Fox River low water levels.

Mortara owns a double-decker boat in De Pere and a single-deck boat in Appleton.

“The water in De Pere is 10 inches lower than it needs to be for our boat to leave the dock safely, and that has been the case for the last three, four weeks. We were trying to get tours out, and we actually ruined two propellers doing that, so we had to replace those,” said Mortara.

Her De Pere boat is now docked and empty on the Fox River.

Meanwhile, she is keeping business afloat with the help of her Appleton boat called River Tyme Too. It handles all the tours in Appleton, but it only fits 35 passengers. The De Pere boat has space for 49.

Customers are disappointed when their reservation is canceled or transferred to Appleton.

Mortara added that the Army Corps of Engineers can’t help. If it opens canal gates, Lake Winnebago would hurt.

“It’s stressful, and it’s trying to figure out what to do in the future. Is this going to be the new normal, or is it just a one year anomaly? It’s impossible to know, so it’s hard to plan,” said Mortara.

If the issue continue, and bookings slow down, Mortara fears she’ll have to let go of a few employees and sell her double-decker.

She hopes customers continue to book in Appleton, and also help support her other business in the area called River Tyme Bistro.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton
Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland
21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Fox Crossing theft suspect, July 17 2022
Fox Crossing Police searching for theft suspect

Latest News

July 18 evening forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy
3 Brilliant Minutes nerve repair
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Study shows drug fosters nerve repair after injury
Exchange students arrive in Appleton
WATCH: Program introduces foreign students to US culture
Small plane EAA AirVenture
WATCH: Businesses ready for busy AirVenture