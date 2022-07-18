Badgers Braelon Allen returns home for charity softball game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve followed high school football around Northeast Wisconsin, the name Braelon Allen is quite familiar. The former Fond du Lac Cardinal put the college football world on notice with a breakout freshman season.

Even Allen may not not have believed what he was about to do after finishing an precedented spring football season, and heading to Madison for freshman year. Racking up more than 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“I wouldn’t have said I believed you but I was confident to go to Madison and do what I needed to do. Running backs always seem to be in the Heismn race there. If I go there and put in the work, things like that will come my way,” said Braelon Allen.

Home for Allen is still Fond du Lac. A community that came out to support their newest local legend on Sunday.

“Born, grew up here, so a lot of connections. A lot of close connections, close friends and family that were here today. Very thankful for them and everybody else in the community decided to come out and support,” said Allen.

The soon to be super-sophomore teamed up with some of his Badgers teammates to hold a celebrity softball game on the Maran College campus.

“It’s actually crazy. When I first heard about it, I didn’t really know things like this were really possible. They brought up the idea and I was all for it. I like playing softball in the summer. So, I thought it was a good idea to raise some money to give to charity,” said Allen.

An event like this would not have been possible just a few years ago. The NCAA adopting a new Name Image Likeness policy helped open the door for Allen, and any college athlete, to hold events utilizing their name.

“There’s definitely a lot of great things that you can do. Something like this just proves that, and hopefully I can inspire some other people to do the same,” said Allen.

“It isn’t what people say about it. It’s professionalism. That’s how you want to treat it. You can either let it consume all your time, you can lock in to what you want to do with your team. Every once in a while you can do something like this, but you get what you put into it,” said Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz.

As for the game itself, Allen had a pair of home runs as the offense knocked off the defense. Still it was a good way to relax. Including some of the defensive players getting chill time by laying down in the outfield during the at-bats of wide receivers Markus Allen and Christian Bell.

A true competitor though, after the game Allen was still a little bothered about his performance in the home run derby. When he failed to hit anything beyond the fence.

“I felt pretty good after the performance I had in the home run derby. That was a little disappointing. It’s hard to give that trophy away, but next year I’ll be ready,” said Allen.

At the end of the day, it was all about getting that team bonding time while raising money for the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation. Key with preseason camp right around the corner.

“It’s huge. Obviously fall camp is a grind, the season is a grind. Being able to have the right mindset going into it, maybe take a couple days to get your mind right. Where you want to be when August comes is huge. Definitely doing that. In the next couple weeks definitely excited for camp to get started and to get after it,” said Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike.

“This team is so close and for us to do stuff like this together is pretty awesome. It’s fun to get back to everyone’s hometowns. We went to Chim’s a couple weeks ago for a camp, and then came out here for this. So, whenever you get the chance to be around these guys is a blast,” said Mertz.

“That was the main focus of it, to get as much of the team out here as I could. Trying to get away from football and have a day to ourselves without coaches. A day where we can just relax and have some fun,” said Allen.

