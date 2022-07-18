3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Study shows drug fosters nerve repair after injury
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Research shows an investigational drug fosters nerve repair after injury.
The drug is AZD1390. It showed nerve regeneration beyond the site of injury, according to a study by the University of Birmingham.
Also, in a first, researchers cloned mice from freeze-dried skin cells. Watch 3 Brilliant Minutes above.
