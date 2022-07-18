Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Study shows drug fosters nerve repair after injury

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Research shows an investigational drug fosters nerve repair after injury.

The drug is AZD1390. It showed nerve regeneration beyond the site of injury, according to a study by the University of Birmingham.

Also, in a first, researchers cloned mice from freeze-dried skin cells. Watch 3 Brilliant Minutes above.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton
Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland
21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Fox Crossing theft suspect, July 17 2022
Fox Crossing Police searching for theft suspect

Latest News

The owner of River Tyme Tours says the water levels are 10 inches lower than needed to boat...
Boat tour agency trying to stay afloat amid Fox River low water levels
July 18 evening forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy
Exchange students arrive in Appleton
WATCH: Program introduces foreign students to US culture
Small plane EAA AirVenture
WATCH: Businesses ready for busy AirVenture