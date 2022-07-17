WARM & HUMID WEEK AHEAD WITH MORE STORM CHANCES

Mother Nature is set to turn up the heat and humidity for the coming work week with high & low temperatures staying above average. Storm chances are set to return... and there may be some strong to severe weather from time to time.

Most of Monday is shaping up to be pretty sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s. Heat indices may be as warm as the mid 90s during the afternoon. Some model data still suggest a few late day and evening storms could form mainly NORTH of Green Bay. It’s not a sure bet if they’ll affect our area (some models suggest the U.P. may be most affected) but if they do some of them could produce hail, gusty wind, and locally heavy rainfall.

Additional rain and storm activity is likely Tuesday. Depending no how things evolve, there may be batch of gusty storms that crosses northern Wisconsin and/or the U.P. sometime Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Stay tuned for more details. Highs Tuesday should be in the 80s to low 90s with breezy SW winds.

Lingering showers and storms may pop back up Wednesday with highs staying in the 80s. A few of those could be on the strong side as well.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: W/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: SW/S 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot & humid. Chance of evening storms NORTH. HIGH: 92 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Hot, muggy, and breezy. Chance of rain & storms. Some strong PM & night. HIGH: 91 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers and storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A few stray PM shower or storms are possible. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and still humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Late day or evening storms could develop. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Chance of rain or storms. HIGH: 82

