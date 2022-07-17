TURNING HOT TO START THE WEEK WITH STORM CHANCES RAMPING UP

There are plenty of clouds around as we are starting the day, but clouds will decrease by midday. Partly cloudy skies can be expected this afternoon, and some stray storms will be possible to the Northwest of the Fox Valley. High temperatures will be slightly above average with many folks making it into the mid 80s. Upper 70s can be expected lakeside.

The upcoming work week will start off steamy with temperatures in the low 90s for many on Monday and Tuesday. It will also be very humid both days. As a result of the heat and humidity, and disturbances nearby, storm chances will increase to start the week.

Most of Monday looks dry. Storms that form in the UP of Michigan tomorrow afternoon could make their way south throughout the evening hours tomorrow. Any storms will be capable of producing up to quarter sized hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. Storm chances are looking more likely for the Tuesday PM/Tuesday night/Wednesday time frame. These storms could be strong to severe depending on the arrival of a cold front. Stay tuned for updates.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

MONDAY: W/SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy early, then partly cloudy. PM storms northwest. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Clearing out. Mild & humid. LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot & humid. Evening storms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Hot, muggy, and breezy. Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms late, or at night. HIGH: 90 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers and storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and still humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Chance of a few showers & storms. Warm & humid. HIGH: 88

