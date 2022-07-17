Sheboygan Police asking the public for help on a weapon discharge incident

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan police department is investigating a weapon discharge on the 1800 block of North 11th St in the city of Sheboygan.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:06 A.M. Sunday morning and found several bullet casings; neighbors claimed they heard a number of gunshots.

No one was injured, and no property was damaged.

Police are asking the public for help in search of who might be responsible for the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333 or Sheboygan County Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at (877) 283-8436.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.