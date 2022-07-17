No one injured in Appleton house fire on Saturday

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured in a house fire in Appleton Saturday.

The Appleton Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of East Mitchell Ave. around 7:15 p.m. for a structure fire, where everyone could get out safely.

When crews arrived, they could see smoke coming from the roof of a single-story wood frame home.

Within 10 minutes, fire crews were able to get the fire under control in the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the damage is estimated to be about $5,000.

