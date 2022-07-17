Advertisement

No one injured in Appleton house fire on Saturday

Fire generic
Fire generic(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured in a house fire in Appleton Saturday.

The Appleton Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of East Mitchell Ave. around 7:15 p.m. for a structure fire, where everyone could get out safely.

When crews arrived, they could see smoke coming from the roof of a single-story wood frame home.

Within 10 minutes, fire crews were able to get the fire under control in the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the damage is estimated to be about $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger photo shows damage to the port side of the On the Loos paddleboat after a crash on...
PHOTOS: ‘On the Loos’ passenger shows what it was like after Fox River crash
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41
Vehicle Security Innovators of Green Bay launched the anti-theft device last week
Green Bay company develops device to help prevent catalytic converter thefts
Kismet Advocacy in Green Bay
Kismet Advocacy closed for 30 days after staff walkout
Joniah Walker was last seen in Milwaukee on June 23, 2022
Milwaukee girl missing for 3 weeks

Latest News

The Pink Flamingo Classic has returned to De Pere this weeked for its 39th year.
Festivities continue at 39th annual Pink Flamingo Classic in De Pere
21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday
Seasonable today!
First Alert Forecast: Seasonably warm this weekend
First Alert Weather forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny Saturday after fog burns off