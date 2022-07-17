Advertisement

Fox Crossing Police searching for theft suspect

Fox Crossing theft suspect, July 17 2022
Fox Crossing theft suspect, July 17 2022(Fox Crossing PD)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a theft.

According to a Facebook post, the theft happened on a North Lake Street property.

Security cameras captured photos of the suspect inside a room that appears to have debris on the ground.

If you recognize the individual in the photos, Officer Evers asks you contact the department at (920) 720-7109.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday
A passenger photo shows damage to the port side of the On the Loos paddleboat after a crash on...
PHOTOS: ‘On the Loos’ passenger shows what it was like after Fox River crash
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Automatic License Plate Reader camera
Green Bay Police test cameras recording license plates
Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton
Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland

Latest News

Door County cherries
WATCH: Volunteers pick Door County cherries to benefit Ukraine
Wisconsin democrats debate during campaigns for U.S. Senate
WATCH: U.S. Senate democratic candidates face-off in Milwaukee
July 17 Birthday Club
July 17 Birthday Club
Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton
Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland