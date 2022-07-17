Fox Crossing Police searching for theft suspect
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a theft.
According to a Facebook post, the theft happened on a North Lake Street property.
Security cameras captured photos of the suspect inside a room that appears to have debris on the ground.
If you recognize the individual in the photos, Officer Evers asks you contact the department at (920) 720-7109.
