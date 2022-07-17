Festivities continue at 39th annual Pink Flamingo Classic in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pink Flamingo Classic has returned this weekend and the color pink has officially taken over Legion Park in De Pere for its 39th annual charity Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament and Festival.

Saturday’s festivities started with the 16th annual ‘Run with the Flamingos 5k,’ followed by a parade with all of the participating teams throwing out candy, even water balloons, and ended back at Legion Park for the first game of the day.

“You can see there are smiles everywhere I look, we’re just tickled pink,” said Trevor Ramseier, Pink Flamingo Classic.

Over the last 39 years, the Pink Flamingos, a non-profit organization, has raised over $1.3 million for the local community.

“It’s all in an effort to continue to raise money for charities, non-profits, local youth groups, and families in need,” Ramseier said.

“We provide therapy services to children and adults with special needs, age 2 and up. What’s different about us is we incorporate horses into our treatment plan and our treatment protocol,” said Lisa Kafka, Executive Director of Exceptional Equestrians.

Over the past 15 years, the Pink Flamingo Classic has helped Exceptional Equestrians, a non-profit organization in De Pere, raise up to $4,000 in donations each year.

“The money that they contribute to us each year helps us provide programming to more and more families every year. We see over 114 families per week and we actually have a really large waiting list right now, so we’re looking at program expansion. So fundraisers such as this, really help us on our way toward that goal,” Kafka said.

A 7-year-old boy living with spina bifida who rides a therapy horse at Exceptional Equestrians got to throw out the first pitch Friday night.

“He walked all the way out there with his crutches, and he was able to let go of his crutches in order to throw that first pitch, and the smile on his face,” Kafka said.

“The crowd was ecstatic, it was so neat to see. It’s those things that warm your heart, that’s what this is all about,” Ramseier explained.

