Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland

Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton
Incident at Chase Bank in Appleton(Steven Hopper)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is investigating what looks to be an ATM that was hit by a vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 Sunday morning at the Chase Bank on East Northland Ave. and Bullard Road.

Authorities told Action 2 News that the bank is non-operational, and they are not sure if any money was stolen from the ATM.

We will continue to update the story as we gather more details from police.

