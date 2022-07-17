Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is investigating what looks to be an ATM that was hit by a vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 Sunday morning at the Chase Bank on East Northland Ave. and Bullard Road.

Authorities told Action 2 News that the bank is non-operational, and they are not sure if any money was stolen from the ATM.

We will continue to update the story as we gather more details from police.

