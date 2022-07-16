Advertisement

TEMPERATURES WILL BE WARMING UP

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Fog could last until mid-morning, and humidity is rising
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A mix of clouds and stars is in the forecast for tonight and some patchy fog may redevelop. Look for lows from the upper 50s to middle 60s. Winds remain light and variable.

Partly cloudy conditions are going to develop on Sunday. While a few stray afternoon or evening showers & storms may pop up, most locations should remain dry. Highs in the mid 80s are expected with cooler air near Lake Michigan.

The coming work week is looking warm and humid overall with temperatures at or above normal most days. Low 90s are possible Monday into Tuesday and once again later in the week. Storm chances are looking highest in the Tuesday PM/Tuesday night/Wednesday time frame. There is a chance of strong to severe weather in the region once again during this time. Stay tuned for more details on that over the coming days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

MONDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Early patchy fog. Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm & humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Hot, muggy, and breezy. Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms late, or at night. HIGH: 90 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and still humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Chance of a few showers & storms. Warm & humid. HIGH: 90

