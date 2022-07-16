Advertisement

Sheriff: Florida woman found dead, grabbed by gators in pond

Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.
Authorities say a Florida woman died after falling into a pond and being grabbed by alligators.(Troy Levengood via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling into a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood and struggling to stay afloat.

Authorities say that while she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it’s not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved.

The woman’s cause of death has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger photo shows damage to the port side of the On the Loos paddleboat after a crash on...
PHOTOS: ‘On the Loos’ passenger shows what it was like after Fox River crash
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41
Vehicle Security Innovators of Green Bay launched the anti-theft device last week
Green Bay company develops device to help prevent catalytic converter thefts
Kismet Advocacy in Green Bay
Kismet Advocacy closed for 30 days after staff walkout
Joniah Walker was last seen in Milwaukee on June 23, 2022
Milwaukee girl missing for 3 weeks

Latest News

Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week...
Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station
Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
Amber Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday