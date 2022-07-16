Police respond to weapon threat near Paperfest grounds after road rage incident

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Metro police officers made a high-risk traffic stop near the Paperfest grounds Friday night after a report of a person with a gun.

Police say a person reported a road rage incident from Highway 441 and County KK leading into the village of Kimberly and eventually ending near Sunset Park and the Paperfest grounds. Police were told one of the people involved threatened people in the other vehicle with a firearm, although no weapon was shown.

Officers found the suspects’ vehicle and stopped them near the Paperfest grounds on Kimberly Ave. near Anne St. After searching the vehicle and the people who were inside, no weapons were found. Police later determined the fight was entirely verbal and there was never any weapon.

Police are referring a charge of disorderly conduct against the person who claimed to have a firearm.

