Bootmobile stops in Madison for its 10th birthday

The birthday journey is covering 10 states within 10 days, which started on July 15.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - L.L. Bean is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the company’s Bootmobile in Madison this weekend.

The Bootmobile is a 13-foot-high, 20-foot-long replica of the L.L. Bean Boot.

The birthday journey is covering 10 states within 10 days, which started on July 15. The tour is featuring “random acts of kindness” for visitors along the way, according to L.L. Bean.

“Over the last 10 years, the Bootmobile has drawn crowds of fans wherever it goes and reminded people of the outdoors and L.L.Bean’s Maine ‘routes’,” Kevin Parker, Experiential Marketing Planner and Bootmobile Driver, said. “It’s only fitting that we continue to share that joy in honor of its 10th Birthday through celebrations on the road, culminating in a party in our home state.”

Saturday’s stop in Madison was near the Capitol during the farmer’s market, including lots of photos and giveaways.

The road trip will finish with a Birthday Bash on July 24 in Freeport, ME.

The Bootmobile fleet has traveled more then 350,000 miles and appeared at hundreds of events in 25 states and two countries.

