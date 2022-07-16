AREAS OF DENSE FOG TO KICK OFF THE WEEKEND

After abundant rainfall in many areas yesterday, areas of dense fog formed overnight and will carry into this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for all of Northeast Wisconsin and East Central Wisconsin until 9am this morning. You should use extra caution this morning by turning on your low beam headlights, slowing down, and keeping your distance from other cars on the roads. Any fog/drizzle should begin clearing by mid-morning. Low-level clouds, however, will be stubborn to break apart this afternoon and even an isolated shower can’t be ruled out in northern areas. Some afternoon sunshine is possible, but temperatures will only make it to around 80° in most spots.

Overnight, some areas of fog could form again but it should be patchy in nature and not as dense. For tomorrow, skies will be partly cloudy for the most part. An isolated t’shower can once again not be ruled out across northern areas, but most are going to stay dry tomorrow. Highs will be a few degrees warmer with most of us making it into the mid 80s, but it will still be humid.

We’re still on track for hot weather early next week. Inland highs will climb to near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday, followed by another chance of thunderstorms. It will turn even muggier and heat indices could push into the middle 90s. Our next, more widespread chance for rain and storms arrives late Tuesday and lingers into Wednesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: ENE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Morning fog and drizzle. Some afternoon sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy. Mild. LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Early patchy fog. Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Hot, muggy, and breezy. Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms late, or at night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 71

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers and storms. Windy and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and still humid. HIGH: 88

