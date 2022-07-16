21-year-old in custody after hitting squad car, short pursuit in Waupaca County Friday

TOWN OF SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old man is in custody after hitting a squad car in Waupaca County Friday.

Sergeant Josh Krueger says the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was called for an underage drinking party on Bestul Road in the Town of Scandinavia at 10:25 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say the invite went out to about 300 juveniles via Snapchat.

While authorities were on their way Bestul Road, they also received a report of someone breaking windows on the property.

Sgt. Krueger said when authorities got to the scene, a 21-year-old man took off in his car, hit a squad car and headed West on Bestul Road.

The driver led deputies on a short pursuit before crashing into a power pole and rolling the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver was treated by medical staff but has since been booked into the Waupaca County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

