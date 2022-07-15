Advertisement

Zoo mourning death of 4-week-old lion cub: ‘This is a heartbreaking loss’

A zoo in Tennessee said a 4-week-old lion cub has died after being injured in an incident. (Source: WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Zoo Knoxville announced it was grieving the loss of a 4-week-old lion cub after being injured in an incident involving her mother.

WVLT reports the cub was injured on Thursday after a medical procedure for her mother, Amara, who had been sedated to be treated for acute renal deficiency.

“Amara has had several sedations since the cub was born and has always been a good mother and protective of her cub while recovering from anesthesia,” a Zoo Knoxville news release stated. “Sadly, Amara injured her cub while coming out of anesthesia following this most recent procedure.”

According to the zoo, the cub died of her injuries despite immediate action taken by the zoo’s veterinary team.

Zoo officials said the cub’s mother is being closely monitored for signs of distress or grief following the loss of her cub. She is resting comfortably while also being treated for ongoing kidney issues.

“This is a devastating and heartbreaking loss. The cub’s keepers requested that she be named Zuri, which is Swahili for beautiful, and that is how we will remember her,” said Zoo Knoxville’s President and CEO Lisa New. “We are grateful for the sympathy and support of our community and colleagues.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
Powerboat operator in Fox River crash no longer in custody after first court appearance
Kismet Advocacy in Green Bay
Kismet Advocacy closed for 30 days after staff walkout
Vehicle Security Innovators of Green Bay launched the anti-theft device last week
Green Bay company develops device to help prevent catalytic converter thefts
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Powerboat involved in a crash on the Fox River
Sheriff’s office looking for Fox River cruise passengers and powerboat witnesses

Latest News

(Pixabay)
Oshkosh assistant fire chief retires
Automatic License Plate Reader camera
Green Bay’s roadside cameras record license plates in 60-day trial
A passenger photo shows damage to the port side of the On the Loos paddleboat after a crash on...
PHOTOS: ‘On the Loos’ passenger shows what it was like after Fox River crash
Republican panel picks Milwaukee for 2024 convention
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden tells Democrats to quickly pass pared-down economic package