Woman charged in connection to Neenah murder pleads no contest, faces up to 7 years in prison

Neenah murder suspects Terran Colwell and Mandel Roy
Neenah murder suspects Terran Colwell and Mandel Roy(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Neenah Police Dept.)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Minnesota woman arrested in connection with a beating and stabbing death in Neenah last year faces up to 7 years in prison when she’s sentenced in September.

Terran Colwell, 30, pleaded no contest to being party to the crime of substantial battery intending bodily harm and harboring or aiding a felon. Both are I-class felonies that each carry up to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Colwell and another defendant, Mandel Roy, were charged with felony murder. According to prosecutors, 22-year-old Rodger Ridgeway confronted people at Gord’s Bar, believing his mother had been mistreated at the bar. Security cameras showed Ridgeway left the bar with a group of people, there was a fight, then two people ran off -- who investigators believe were Colwell and Roy. Ridgeway was dead when police arrived, with two stab wounds to his chest and bruising on his face and body.

Roy has a court date in two weeks after requesting a new attorney last month.

