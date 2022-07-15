Woman charged in connection to Neenah murder pleads no contest, faces up to 7 years in prison

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Minnesota woman arrested in connection with a beating and stabbing death in Neenah last year faces up to 7 years in prison when she’s sentenced in September.

Terran Colwell, 30, pleaded no contest to being party to the crime of substantial battery intending bodily harm and harboring or aiding a felon. Both are I-class felonies that each carry up to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Colwell and another defendant, Mandel Roy, were charged with felony murder. According to prosecutors, 22-year-old Rodger Ridgeway confronted people at Gord’s Bar, believing his mother had been mistreated at the bar. Security cameras showed Ridgeway left the bar with a group of people, there was a fight, then two people ran off -- who investigators believe were Colwell and Roy. Ridgeway was dead when police arrived, with two stab wounds to his chest and bruising on his face and body.

Roy has a court date in two weeks after requesting a new attorney last month.

