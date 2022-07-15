UWO awarded $1 million NSF grant to address gender equity concerns in STEM faculty

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A $1 million grant will go toward addressing gender equity concerns in STEM academics at UW-Oshkosh.

The three-year National Science Foundation grant will be used across UW-Oshkosh’s three campuses in Fond du Lac, Fox Cities, and Oshkosh.

With the money, the UWO’s NSF ADVANCE grant team plans to create a web-based dashboard to build awareness and transparency and track progress related to gender inequities among faculty and instructional staff in the STEM disciplines across the campuses.

The project will also create training to address work climate issues; conduct an equity review of STEM department tenure, renewal, and promotion policies; and assist departments in creating and revising equitable policies and procedures.

“What we have seen over the last several years is that women in the workforce has actually declined to numbers that we haven’t seen in decades,” interim University diversity officer and Women’s Center director, Alicia Johnson said. “I think a lot of times we think that progress is done or has been accomplished for, uh, representation of women in stem. And we have made some good progress on the numbers. But compositional diversity alone doesn’t change the dynamics of the workplace”.

It’s estimated that 25% of tenured STEM faculty will likely retire from UW-Oshkosh within 10 to 15 years.

