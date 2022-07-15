Steven Point’s SentryWorld gets set to host 2023 U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WBAY) - Hot on the heels of Wisconsin playing host to the Ryder Cup last year, PGA Championships, and a U.S. Open before that in recent years, yet another of the game’s grandest stages is coming to our state. SentryWorld in Stevens Point is set to play host to the U.S. Senior Open next summer.

And how appropriate that right now two of our state’s own are dominating on the senior tour. Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly dueled just last week for a major on the Champions Tour, with Kelly coming out on top.

The two have combined for 18 Champions Tour wins and 6 majors in recent years. Next year they will duke it out on home state soil for another.

“I mean what Steve and Jerry have done of late is remarkable,” said USGA Senior Director of Championships Ben Kimball. “And for the USGA bringing this event to Wisconsin, there are no two better advocates for senior golf than those two individuals.”

“Steve Stricker won the high school state tournament here in 1984,” notes SentryWorld GM Mike James. “We have been watching them for years and they are still dominating the sport at this point in their lives. Having them as a part of that field, I can’t imagine the hometown crowd (that awaits).”

Some fun facts now: this will be the 17th USGA event contested in Wisconsin. It has the biggest prize purse on the senior tour, 4 million dollars, with the winner taking home more than $700,000 last year.

There is a lot to play for and the hole they will love to play the most? the “Flower Hole” where SentryWorld plants 30,000 flowers on that hole every year

