SHOWERS & STORMS MAY BE HEAVY SOUTHWEST

Showers and thunderstorms are tracking through portions of eastern Wisconsin this morning. The heaviest rainfall will be cutting through the Fox Valley and to the SOUTHWEST. Thunderstorms with localized downpours may bring some folks 1-3″ of rain. These heavier storms may cause some ponding of water on roadways. Thankfully, high winds and hail will NOT be much of an issue... Our severe weather outlook is still LOW.

The clouds and occasional rain will help keep our temperatures down in the low to middle 70s today. While that’s not overly hot, you’ll probably notice the humidity rising this afternoon and evening. This increasing moisture will create widespread areas of fog tonight and into Saturday morning. It wouldn’t be surprising if some of this fog is rather dense to start off the weekend.

As the weekend wears on, clouds, fog and drizzle will give way to some sunshine. It’s going to be a warm and humid weekend, with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. We’re still on track for hot weather early next week. Inland highs will climb to near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday, followed by another chance of thunderstorms.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

SATURDAY: E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms... Heaviest SOUTHWEST. Humidity rises late. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Areas of fog... Could be dense late. A bit humid. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Morning fog and drizzle. Some afternoon sun. Warmer and muggy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Sunny skies. Hot and humid, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms late, or at night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Breezy and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, breezy and still humid. HIGH: 85

