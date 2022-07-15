Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.

He was transported to a Green Bay hospital, where he later died. No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating why he crashed. It’s receiving assistance from the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

