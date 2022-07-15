Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week.

The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.

He was transported to a Green Bay hospital, where he later died. No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating why he crashed. It’s receiving assistance from the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
Powerboat operator in Fox River crash no longer in custody after first court appearance
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Kismet Advocacy in Green Bay
Kismet Advocacy closed for 30 days after staff walkout
Powerboat involved in a crash on the Fox River
Sheriff’s office looking for Fox River cruise passengers and powerboat witnesses
Jonathon Tubby
Court rejects Jonathon Tubby family’s appeal in Brown County Jail shooting

Latest News

Neenah murder suspects Terran Colwell and Mandel Roy
Woman charged in connection to Neenah murder pleads no contest, faces up to 7 years in prison
Fire truck passes the burned out remains of Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay on February 22, 2022
Judge denies reduced bond for suspect in Butch’s Bar fire
The Pink Flamingo Classic Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament and Festival is held at Legion Park in...
WATCH: Annual Pink Flamingo Classic kicks off in De Pere
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Absentee ballots, mailboxes, and Wisconsin elections