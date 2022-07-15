Advertisement

On the Loos passenger shows what it was like after Fox River crash

Emergency responders treat passengers from an On the Loos pleasure cruise that was struck by a powerboat on the Fox River on July 9, 2022
Emergency responders treat passengers from an On the Loos pleasure cruise that was struck by a powerboat on the Fox River on July 9, 2022(Robbin Staffeldt)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News received new pictures from that hit-and-run boat crash Saturday night on the Fox River in Oshkosh. The images show the damage up close, people being treated for injuries, and the powerboat responsible fleeing the scene.

Three days later, police arrested 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh for the crash. Prosecutors say Lindemann was seen on camera drinking at Dockside Tavern, which he owns, prior to the incident, but Lindemann’s attorney questions that it was alcohol Lindemann was drinking.

For the first time, we’re seeing how devastating the crash was for the 43 people on the paddlewheel boat just after Lindemann’s boat struck it.

The pictures, taken by Robin Staffeldt, show some of the damage, including shattered glass and other items thrown around. You can see people being treated for injuries just after the paddleboat was able to dock.

A portion of what Staffeldt told us in a text message reads:

“As we were provided medical care to those in need we noticed the other boat turned off its lights and started to drive away. Multiple people took off running after the boat yelling to stop. I yelled, ‘Please stop we need help!’ They just drove away. Leaving us there. I took pictures of the boat leaving and of the scene. It was one of the scariest moments in my life.”

Lindemann was released from custody on a $10,000 cash bond after appearing in court Wednesday without a criminal complaint being filed. The sheriff’s department says the investigation is ongoing and that deputies are wanting to hear from passengers on the On the Loos evening cruise who investigators were not able to reach as well as anyone who believes they saw Lindemann’s powerboat at any time on Saturday.

