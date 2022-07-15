Advertisement

Judge denies reduced bond for suspect in Butch’s Bar fire

Fire truck passes the burned out remains of Butch's Bar in Sturgeon Bay on February 22, 2022
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man accused of starting a fire that killed two people in Sturgeon Bay will remain in jail after a judge rejected Anthony Gonzalez’s request for a bond reduction.

Gonzalez asked to have his $250,000 bond reduced to $10,000 and a $150,000 signature bond at a hearing Thursday. He’s scheduled to go on trial at the end of November.

Prosecutors say Gonzalez, 58, set the fire in the apartments above Butch’s Bar on S. 3rd Ave. on February 22. According to the criminal complaint, he told first responders he spilled lighter fluid on his bed while filling a butane lighter. When he went to light a cigarette, his hands and his bed caught fire. “I started pounding on all the doors to get people out.”

He’s charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, five counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and one count of Negligent Handling of Burning materials. He could spend the rest of his life in prison if he’s convicted.

