INTERVIEW: Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton retiring

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department’s fire chief is retiring by the end of this year after almost 40 years in firefighting.

David Litton sat down in the studio with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth to reflect on decades fighting fires and the years he’s led Green Bay’s department.

He talks about the challenges Green Bay Metro F.D. faced merging with Allouez and Bellevue fire departments, what he wishes he can accomplish before he leaves, and the opportunity that came up that made him feel it was time to retire.

Watch the complete interview at the top of this article.

