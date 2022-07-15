igNight Market returns to downtown Green Bay Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - igNight Market is set to return to downtown Green Bay.

The event, put on by On Broadway, is happening Saturday night from 5 to 10 o’clock outside the Neville Public Museum. It’s free and open to the public.

The event will feature local artisans and crafters, live music, interactive art demonstrations, food trucks, games and more.

The next igNight Market will be held August 20.

