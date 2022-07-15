House fire investigation in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is helping someone who was forced from their home by a house fire. It happened just before 10:45 p.m. on School Street in the Town of Lima.

That’s all the information Action 2 News has received from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office. It’s not clear what caused the fire, how much damage there was, or if anyone was hurt.

We’ve reached out to the Oostburg fire department for more details

