Green Bay’s roadside cameras record license plates in 60-day trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Police Department explores ways to deal with crime in the city, it launched a pilot program to help identify vehicles involved in incidents.

Twenty-eight of these cameras were strategically placed around the city. They were set up along major thoroughfares, not residential areas, to record vehicles as they drive by.

The 60-day pilot program is an opportunity for the police department to determine if Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR) would be an asset to the work they do.

Police say contrary to some chatter around the Green Bay area, these devices are not traffic cameras -- they aren’t catching people speeding or running red lights -- and they don’t use facial recognition. Instead, they’re recording vehicles and their license plates. The motion-activated cameras can also capture the make and model of vehicles and distinguishing features like bumper stickers or luggage racks.

The information is stored in a database for only 30 days. In the event of a public safety need, like a shooting or an Amber Alert, police can access the database and try to identify a vehicle involved.

”We have to be able to show that we accessed that data for a legitimate reason and not just some sort of fishing expedition,” Police Chief Chris Davis said. “Our policy requires that there be something specific we’re looking for, whether it’s a suspect vehicle description or a partial license plate number associated with a crime, something like that.”

The ALPR cameras went online a couple of weeks ago. According to the police department, they already helped to develop suspect information in one crime in the city.

Police say the criteria for camera locations were areas of major entrances or exits for the city and coverage for each bridge over the Fox River.

The Green Bay Police Department says it’s one of 70 law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin using ALPR systems. The police department says it owns the data that’s recorded, “and the data will not be sold or monetized.”

