CLOUDS LINGER, WITH FOG DEVELOPING TONIGHT

The Fox Valley and areas West got a soaking rain this morning. Most spots picked up 1-2″ of rain, while others had isolated amounts of 3-5″ (Yikes)! A lingering shower or storm will be possible into the early afternoon, outside of that, mostly cloudy skies can be expected. Temperatures will fall well below normal with most spots only making it into the low and middle 70s. The humidity will also be creeping up this afternoon and evening, and that increasing moisture will likely create widespread areas of fog tonight into tomorrow morning. Some of the fog could be locally dense.

As the weekend wears on, clouds, fog and drizzle will give way to some sunshine. It’s going to be a warm and humid weekend, with high temperatures in the low to middle 80s. We’re still on track for hot weather early next week. Inland highs will climb to near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday, followed by another chance of thunderstorms.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

SATURDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Early rain & storms, then mostly cloudy. Humidity rises late. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Areas of fog... Could be dense late. A bit humid. LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Morning fog and drizzle. Some afternoon sun. Warmer and humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Hot, humid and breezy. Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms late, or at night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers and storms. Breezy and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm, breezy and still humid. HIGH: 85

